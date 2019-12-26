Mandatory to study publication ethics, misconduct in PhD course work: UGC

The University Grants Commission has made it mandatory for PhD students to study two new courses in publication ethics and misconduct for pre-registration course work.
The decision was taken by the Commission in its recent meeting.
“The UGC in its recent meeting approved two credit courses for awareness about publication ethics and publication misconduct to be made compulsory for all PhD students for pre-registration course work,” a senior UGC official said.
The Commission has sent a letter to all university Vice Chancellors to ensure that the two credit courses are undertaken in the PhD course work from the upcoming academic session.
The PhD course work currently includes courses on research methodology which covers areas such as quantitative methods, computer applications and review of published research in the relevant field and field work.
