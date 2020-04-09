Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath introduces animation degree course

After being the first to introduce ceramics in the visual arts degree course, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) is all set to introduce animation this year. “This is the first time in Karnataka that a University-approved course in animation has been introduced as part of the Bachelor of Visual Arts (BBA) at CKP,” says Tejendra Singh Baoni, Principal, College of Fine Arts, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

“We have taken permission from the Bangalore Central University for admitting extra students to our degree courses. We had five disciplines earlier — painting, applied art, sculpture, artistry and graphic art. Last year, we added ceramics and this year from June, we will have animation. We will have 250 students — an increase of 100 seats,” says Baoni, who is a professor of sculpture. “We are constantly looking for newer subjects to add to our visual art study. Admissions are open now.”

Supreeth Adiga, Assistant Professor, Animation Department, CKP, says, the College believes this is the perfect time to introduce animation. “The classes will take place in well-equipped studios and labs at the 14-acre campus in Kengeri.”

While Bengaluru has several private institutes offering animation courses, the CKP curriculum, according to Supreeth, offers a broader perspective. “It equips students for the industry as 2D and 3D animation is crucial for media today, just as it is for the film and advertising industry.”

The teaching methodologies are different from other degree programmes offered in Bengaluru today, says Supreeth. “Apart from our experienced faculty, we will have industry professionals addressing students to help them with the on-ground reality and expectations of the job industry. The one-on-one association will help them understand how to market themselves. When graduates scramble for jobs today, our animation students will see a 95 % placement opportunity.”

Supreeth says Bengaluru is one of the major hubs for animation; it has more than 200 studios involved in animation work. “Many landmark animation movies in Hollywood have got a major part of their work done here. Take Avatar, Life of Pi or the best mobile games available in the market today. The city has had a big hand to play in their success.”