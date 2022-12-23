ADVERTISEMENT

JEE-Advanced to be held on June 4, 2023

December 23, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

According to IIT officials, it is compulsory for candidates to appear in both the papers.

PTI

“The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs.” File image for representation.  | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on June 4, 2023, IIT Guwahati announced on Friday.

The institute is responsible for conducting the crucial examination for 2023.

The examination comprises two papers of three-hour duration each.

According to IIT officials, it is compulsory for candidates to appear in both the papers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The performance of a candidate in JEE(Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and the Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24," a senior IIT Guwahati official said.

"The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24," the official added.

JEE-Main, which is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is also a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US