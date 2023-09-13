HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

IMA asks Centre to reduce cut-off marks for NEET-PG 2023 

‘We request you to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile up to 30% so that most of the seats are filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches,’ the letter said

September 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking for a reduction in the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Post Graduate (PG) 2023 exam, which they said would ensure that a significant number of aspiring doctors could enrol for postgraduate programmes in various medical colleges across the country, and not a single postgraduate seat would go vacant.

“As a result of high cut off scores, aspiring medical students are not only being prevented from entering post graduation but also compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream which in turn is depleting the medical manpower pool in India,” the association said, adding that the concerned authorities should look into it as early as possible, take immediate steps to resolve the issue, and help the country acquire more specialist doctors. 

“We request you to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile up to 30% so that most of the seats are filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches,” the letter said.

The NEET-PG cut-off percentile in 2023 for candidates belonging to the General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category is 50; for General People with Disabilities (PwD) is 45; and for Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC is 40. This cut-off is the minimum score aspirants must obtain to be deemed eligible for admission to a postgraduate programme.

Related Topics

medical education / medicine (education)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.