IIT Palakkad makes progress in NEP implementation through novel initiatives

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad here on Tuesday claimed that it made remarkable progress through novel initiatives in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

IIT Palakkad Academics Dean Anand T.N.C., and Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research (ICSR) Dean Santhakumar Mohan said in Palakkad that the institution had taken several steps like the introduction of choice-based curriculum, new BTech programme in data science, and launch of the Centre of Renewable Energy (CoRE) in three years.

They said the new choice-based-credit-system ensured well-rounded education by integrating courses in the basic sciences, mathematics, engineering, humanities and social sciences, in appropriate proportions.

The revised curriculum, they said, provides students a more flexible and comprehensive academic experience as envisaged in the NEP 2020. Multiple degree options such as double major, BTech-MTech dual degree, BTech with minors, BTech with Honours and BTech with Honours (by research) are now available.

Data science

Furthermore, the institute is actively developing multiple exit options for BTech students. As outlined in the NEP and in response to the surge in demand for cutting-edge expertise, IIT Palakkad has taken the lead by establishing a dedicated Department of Data Science that offers BTech and MTech programmes in data science besides MS by Research and PhD programmes.

The postgraduate programme in data science is a unique programme that admits students from different undergraduate backgrounds, nurtures the needed skill sets in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analysis and Machine Learning, and prepares them for rewarding careers in the industry.

The NEP 2020 suggests setting up an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) to digitally store credits earned by students. In line with this, the institute has made significant efforts to create awareness, popularise and encourage students to create their ABC accounts, and more than 90% students of the institute have currently created their ABC IDs.

Research

The institute prioritises research in areas such as smart agriculture, water resources, ecology, biomedical sciences and green energy and has dedicated Centres of Renewable Energy (CoRE) and Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Engineering (ESSENCE) to propel research in these areas.

To facilitate skill development in adults, a slew of upskilling initiatives have been enabled targeting school and college dropouts and retired personnel. Some of these initiatives were developed jointly in association with the State government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

They said IIT Palakkad engaged in community outreach through programmes like Math Circle and Science Quest and organised several public lectures to impart scientific temperament in the community. Another notable endeavour was providing skill development training to the youth living in tribal hamlets of Attappady, they said.