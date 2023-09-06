ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Mandi takes disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging juniors

September 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Mandi/Shimla

“Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident.”

PTI

The first-year students alleged that during an introductory event, some seniors shouted and made them stand in corners.

IIT Mandi has suspended 10 students and taken disciplinary action against 62 others for allegedly ragging their juniors during an event at the institute, officials said on Wednesday.

"Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute's notice. It was found that some B. Tech students were involved in ragging freshers. Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident," a statement issued here by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi said.

IIT Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus, it added.

Three office-bearers of the institute's student body are among the 10 students who have been suspended from academics and hostel till December 2023.

Fines ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 and community service of 20 to 60 hours have been imposed on others according to the extent of their involvement in the incident, the statement said. According to reports, the first-year students, in anonymous complaints to the authorities, alleged that during an introductory event, some seniors shouted and made them stand in corners.

The incident took place last month on August 11.

