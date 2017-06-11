IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results declared

The results of the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2017 have been declared on Sunday.

The results are available on the official website, http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

The results can be accessed from the above link after entering the JEE Advanced application Number (will be of the form M followed by 9 digits) and date of brith.

Among the eligible 2.21 lakh candidates, 1.71 lakh candidates took up the examination in centres across the country on May 22.

The JEE (Main) was held on April 24. Of the 11,86,454 candidates who took up the exam across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared over 2.21 lakh candidates as eligible to take the JEE (Advanced).