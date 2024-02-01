GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIMC gets deemed university status, can now offer degrees

The Ministry declared that IIMC-New Delhi and its regional campuses in Jammu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Kerala, and Odisha will be an institution deemed-to-be-university under distinct category

February 01, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Education Ministry has awarded ‘deemed to be university’ status to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had advised the Centre to make the IIMC a deemed university. 

The Ministry issued a declaration, which said IIMC-New Delhi and five regional campuses in Jammu, Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha) will be an Institution deemed-to-be-University under distinct category.

“IIMC, New Delhi, shall become compliant with the UGC (Institutions-deemed-to-be-Universities) Regulations, 2023, within a period of six years from the date of issuance of the notification. The entire moveable and immoveable assets will be legally transferred in the name of IIMC, New Delhi, within one year,” it said. IIMC can now offer degrees, including doctoral degrees to students. At present, it offers postgraduate diplomas in various streams of mass communication and journalism to students. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur welcomed the decision and said it is a special and historic day for the IIMC.

“This institute has a glorious history of imparting quality education in media subjects like journalism, advertising, public relations,” he said in social media.

universities and colleges / education / Delhi

