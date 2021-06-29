IIM-Kozhikode partners with Coursera to launch certificate programmes

Four courses in business, strategy, marketing, and product management fields

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), in collaboration with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, has announced the launch of four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management.

Each programme was designed as a six-to-eight-month-long graduate-level offering, which would comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM-K faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera, a statement said here on Tuesday.

Announcing the tie-up, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIM-K’s commitment to the 3D’s — digitisation, diversification, and disruption.”

Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera, said the platform was proud to partner with IIM-K to expand access to high-quality education in India and enable anyone to learn critical business and leadership skills from one of India’s top-ranked institutions.

The inaugural offering from the partnership includes four advance certificate programmes in business management, strategic management, marketing strategy and product management.