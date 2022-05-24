IIM-Kozhikode, ICSI sign MoU for academic collaboration

IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee and ICSI president Devendra V. Deshpande at the signing of the MoU in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration for promoting excellence in common areas of interest, imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academic programmes, research and training.

The MoU was signed between IIM-K Chief Administrative Officer Lt. Col. (Retd.) M. Julius George and ICSI president Devendra V. Deshpande, in the presence of IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee and Dean (Executive Education) G. Sridhar.

The MoU will broadly cover activities such as conducting specialised training programmes, jointly organising workshops and seminars, continuing education and similar academic programmes for professionals, corporate executives, faculty members, research scholars and students of both the institutes on themes of topical and professional interests.

A press release said the MoU would also facilitate exchange of faculty members and journals, regular exchange of course materials, case studies, research publications and other academic and research projects. It will also pave the way for awarding IIM-K toppers with ICSI Signature Award Gold Medal and a scholarship to pursue the company secretary course.

“The MoU is a definitive chapter in the coming together of two leading professional institutes in the country to propel the next generation of thought leaders. Collaborations as such bring the best of business and technical knowhow and are fundamental to promoting research, training and academics to overcome the global skill gap. IIM-K is privileged to play its part in nation building and training the best of the best in the silver jubilee year of our academic journey,” said Mr. Chatterjee.

Mr. Deshpande said both the institutions were looking forward to academic enrichment and development through knowledge sharing by virtue of the collaboration and it would take the profession of company secretaries to greater heights.