IIM-K launches accelerator programme to boost Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
4-month long programme to support start-ups
The Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE), the business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has launched LIVE X, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) themed accelerator programme to nurture the entrepreneurial journey of new-age companies.
Professional services firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India as the ‘knowledge partner’ and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) as the ‘funding partner’ will helm the unique four-month programme. The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology would also sponsor the course, said a press release here on Tuesday.
The programme intends to support start-ups in accelerating their innovation trajectory by assisting them in obtaining scale-up funds, market access, and investor connect.
IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said start-ups had become the front runners of the digital transformation wave in the country, and they had been fuelling AI and ML advancements by introducing cutting-edge solutions to critical issues.
IIMK LIVE Executive Director Rajesh Upadhyayula said the programme would help enhance human imagination so as to build scalable and successful AI and ML-led business models across various business domains.
Deloitte India partner Prashanth Kaddi said AI and ML were increasingly proving to be a key differentiator for successful businesses and a source of sustainable competitive advantage while MRPL Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma said ‘Atmanirbharta’ in emerging technologies was the key mantra for Indian economic development.
Start-ups with early traction in terms of customer and revenue will be given preference for the programme. For details, visit www.iimklive.org.
