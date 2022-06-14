Colleges

IIM-K launches accelerator programme to boost Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 

The Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE), the business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has launched LIVE X, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) themed accelerator programme to nurture the entrepreneurial journey of new-age companies.

Professional services firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India as the ‘knowledge partner’ and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) as the ‘funding partner’ will helm the unique four-month programme. The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology would also sponsor the course, said a press release here on Tuesday.  

The programme intends to support start-ups in accelerating their innovation trajectory by assisting them in obtaining scale-up funds, market access, and investor connect.

IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said start-ups had become the front runners of the digital transformation wave in the country, and they had been fuelling AI and ML advancements by introducing cutting-edge solutions to critical issues.

IIMK LIVE Executive Director Rajesh Upadhyayula said the programme would help enhance human imagination so as to build scalable and successful AI and ML-led business models across various business domains.

Deloitte India partner Prashanth Kaddi said AI and ML were increasingly proving to be a key differentiator for successful businesses and a source of sustainable competitive advantage while MRPL Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma said ‘Atmanirbharta’ in emerging technologies was the key mantra for Indian economic development.

Start-ups with early traction in terms of customer and revenue will be given preference for the programme. For details, visit www.iimklive.org.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2022 7:30:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/education/colleges/iim-k-launches-accelerator-programme-to-boost-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning/article65526675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY