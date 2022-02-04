IIM, IIT researchers win IIM-K Scholars for Future Award 2021

Winners get cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh, mentorship from IIM-K faculty

Students from leading national institutes have bagged top honours at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) Scholars for Future 2021 Award Programme.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, the IIM-K had instituted the award programme for early stage doctoral students (PhD) in management category from the institutes and universities that find a place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The three doctoral students awarded the inaugural IIM-K Scholars for Future Award were Ravikanth Vazrapu (IIM, Bangalore), K.V. Bhadra (IIT, Madras) and Geethika Raj (IIM-K), a press release said here on Friday.

The brainchild of IIM-K’s current director Debashis Chatterjee, applications for the award programme were invited from students pursuing PhD or an equivalent programmes enrolled after June 2019 from all over India.

From a total of 72 registrations, 19 eligible, futuristic and innovative research proposals on selected themes submitted by the participants were reviewed by a panel consisting faculty members of IIM-K and other reputed institutions. Six candidates were shortlisted for an interview with a board of academics. After a final round of interactions with the IIM-K Director, the three doctoral students were selected for the award.

The winners will be presented with a cash award of ₹1.5 lakh each, along with the opportunity to present their proposals at the Pan IIM World Management Conference hosted by IIM-K. The scholars will also have the opportunity to receive expert mentorship from renowned IIM-K faculty and guidance in getting their papers published in leading academic journals.