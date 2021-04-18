Engineering Joint Entrance Examination in April postponed

NEW DELHI:

18 April 2021 12:28 IST

The revised dates will be announced later on at least 15 days before the examination, according to the National Testing Agency.

The engineering Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) scheduled later this month has been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday.

“Given the COVID situation, I have advised National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the JEE (Main)–2021 April session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are Ministry of Education’s and my prime concerns right now,” Dr. Nishank said on Twitter.

Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it had been decided to postpone the JEE (Main-2021 April session.), the NTA said in a notice dated April 18. “The revised dates for the JEE (Main)-2021 April session will be announced later on at least 15 days before the examination.”

The JEE (Main)-2021 April session was scheduled for April 27 to 30. The NTA is organising the JEE (Main)-2021 examination in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February and March. The number of candidates appeared in session 1 was 6,20,978 and session 2 was 5,56,248, according to the NTA.