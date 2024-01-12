Delay in getting degree certificates leaves students of Lakshadweep worried

January 12, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The future of over 150 undergraduate students in Lakshadweep hangs in the balance as they run from pillar to post to clear hurdles that emerged following the decision of the Lakshadweep Administration to transfer the affiliation of their colleges from the Calicut University to the Pondicherry University.

The affected students include those who enrolled for various undergraduate programmes at the P.M. Sayeed Calicut University Centre, Androth, and Calicut University Centre, Kadmat, in 2020. The affiliation of the institutions were shifted from the Calicut University to the Pondicherry University in 2021 after completion of the first and second semesters and the institutes were re-named as Government College of Arts and Science, Kadmat, and Government College of Arts and Science, Androth.

“Though we completed the undergraduate programmes under the Pondicherry University and cleared the exams in September 2023, we are yet to receive the degree certificate. On enquiry, we learnt that the Pondicherry University required the data related to the marks earned in the first and second semesters from the Calicut University under which we had completed our first year of study. The authorities of the Pondicherry University will issue the degree certificate only after getting these details,” said students of the Government College of Arts and Science, Kadmat.

The students pointed out that the continuing delay affected their future plans as they have not been able to enrol for postgraduate programmes. “We have already lost one year and any further delay will derail our future. Without the provisional or original mark list, we will not be able to either apply for a postgraduate programme or look out for a job opening,” they said.

The Lakshadweep unit of the National Students’ Union of India blamed the island administration for acting in haste while deciding to shift the affiliation of the colleges from the Calicut University to the Pondicherry University. Despite a long wait, the students were yet to receive their degree certificates, it said.