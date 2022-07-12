Cusat research project wins ₹1.1-crore financial aid

A joint initiative with LMD in Paris, project will start in September

A joint research project on the Asian monsoon anticyclone submitted by scientists at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique (LMD) in Paris has won financial assistance of around ₹1.1 crore from the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research.

The research initiative titled ‘Variability of the upper-level Asian monsoon anticyclone and mechanisms of its coupling with tropospheric monsoon convection’ was submitted jointly by Ajil Kottayil, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat, and Aurélien Podglajen of LMD in France. The three-year project will start in September, 2022.

Dr. Ajil said scientists from Cusat and LMD would engage in addressing an important scientific problem linking Asian monsoon anticyclone and monsoon convection. “During Boreal summer, a large-scale anticyclonic circulation, known as the Asian monsoon anticyclone or South Asian High, develops in the upper troposphere and lower-stratosphere over Asia in response to diabatic heating by monsoon convection and orographic forcing by the Tibetan plateau,” he said.

According to the researchers, the associated precipitation patterns are crucial in influencing the lives and livelihood of about half the earth’s population. Monsoon convection also strongly affects the chemical composition and aerosol loading of the lower stratosphere, contributing to the anthropogenic impact of large pollutant emissions.

The project will provide an opportunity to scientists and students from Cusat to interact and engage in research activities with LMD, a leading international institute with immense contributions in the field of meteorology. The project involves K. Satheesan and S. Abhilash from Cusat and Bernard Legras, Richard Wilson, and Laurent Lee from LMD as joint collaborators.