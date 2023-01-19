HamberMenu
Cusat inks deal with MNU for academic and research collaboration

January 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maldives National University (MNU) for academic and research collaboration.

The agreement was signed by MNU Vice Chancellor Mohamed Shareef and Cusat Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodhanan at a meeting held at the MNU.

The MoU will enable cooperation and collaboration, especially in the fields of marine sciences, marine research, maritime law, marine engineering, research and development , and academic strengthening. It is expected to facilitate capacity development of students and staff of both the establishments in terms of knowledge exchange, collaborative technical expertise, initiatives with the support of the Maldives Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, according to an official release.

