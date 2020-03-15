COVID-19: BITS-Pilani announces shutdown till March 31

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced shutdown till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The institute has asked its students to vacate the hostels and leave the premises.

A BITS-Pilani spokesperson told The Hindu on Sunday that all classes, periodic tests, examinations, practicals and academic activities would remain suspended during the institute’s closure. The students, the majority of whom are from other States, have started leaving the campus.

“We are thinking of arranging online delivery of lectures by the faculty members in order to ensure continuity of the class work. The students will be able to avail of this facility from their homes,” the spokesperson said. The institute will review the situation of COVID-19 pandemic on March 31 and take a decision on reopening.

Situated in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, BITS-Pilani is a premier institution of science and technology education with an international standing. It was established by industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, who was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi.