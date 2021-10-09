Calicut varsity to publish rank list for vacant seats on Oct. 11

Kozhikode

09 October 2021 20:34 IST

The University of Calicut will publish the rank list of those who have applied to the around 50,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses for 2021-22 academic year on October 11.

A release said on Saturday that the students can log in to the university website and check their rank. Admissions will be held based on merit as per instructions from respective colleges.

According to sources, after the completion of the third round of allotment for admissions, 58,283 seats were found vacant in government, aided, and self-financing colleges and university study centres spread across five districts. This is excluding the number of seats in autonomous colleges.

