Calicut varsity launches admission portal

Website to help understand eligibility and indexing criterial for allotment

The University of Calicut has launched a portal for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses, including Ph.D.

Students may log in to https://admission.uoc.ac.in and get the details. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Thursday opened the portal. A release said several filters had been included to help students choose colleges and courses of their choice. There are details about Google Maps location, hostel facilities, and websites. The students can choose courses on the basis of college and vice-versa through the link titled course details. The portal will be helpful in understanding the eligibility and indexing criteria for allotment, which would help expedite the admission process. There is an option to know details about the minimum index marks for last year’s admissions in the reservation category. It has all the phone numbers and email IDs of colleges and admission nodal officers and students can get things done without visiting the institutions. V.L. Lajish, director of the computer centre, said the portal was launched in a short time, considering the COVID-19 situation. The portal has option to remit all types of fees.

Meanwhile, university authorities said one-time password would be a must for admissions to undergraduate courses. The student should give either their number or that of their parents while registering with the portal. Only with the OTP thus given can the students get CAP ID and password. Any error in registering the number would disrupt the process, the authorities added.