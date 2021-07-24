Calicut University launches four integrated PG courses

Entrance exams to be held in August

The University of Calicut is offering four integrated five-year-postgraduate courses on its campus from this academic year. Those eyeing research studies could benefit from them.

According to sources, the university will hold entrance exams to MSc in Chemistry, Physics, and Bio-Science and MA in Development Studies in August. Classes are expected to begin in September. Those who have cleared Plus Two exams can apply.

First time

Integrated courses are being launched for the first time on the campus.

The PG course in Bio-Science has 20 seats and is modelled on a similar course run by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research. Biology is the main subject and physics, chemistry, and maths are allied subjects. Functional English is also part of the syllabus.

The course needs to be continued for the whole five years and students can’t drop out after three years. Course coordinator V.M. Kannan said that the students would get to do research in eminent institutions in the country in the final year of the course.

Number of seats

The PG courses in chemistry and physics would be under the School of Physical Sciences and they would have 15 seats each.

They would be new generation courses and have a syllabus different from the traditional BSc and MSc courses.

Students from any stream in Plus Two can apply for the PG course in Development Studies, which would have 30 seats.

The subjects to be covered are economics, sociology, political science, and history, the sources said.