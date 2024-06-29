Build a strong foundation

I am pursuing my BBA and want to do an MBA. I cannot afford the top B-Schools. What are the other options? Jaijeet

Dear Jaijeet,

There are many reputed and accredited MBA programmes that provide quality education, valuable skills, and opportunities for growth and advancement at affordable costs such as the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi; Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai; and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune. Some private universities and B-Schools that offer excellent programmes at a reasonable cost are: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur; SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai; IMT Ghaziabad; Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai; Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai; Department of Management, BITS Pilani; T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal; and FORE School of Management, New Delhi. Prepare for the entrance exams (CAT, GMAT and so on), write compelling essays, work on your resume, get good recommendations, and practise for interviews.

I have completed my Master’s in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building. Apart from research, what other options do I have? What are my options for further studies in India and abroad? Akshitha

Dear Akshitha,

Have you considered international organisations like the UN agencies, NGOs like Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Human Rights Watch, non-profit organisations such as International Crisis Group or Search for Common Ground? Government agencies — central and state — also require professionals like you. Have you considered training and capacity-building organisations or teaching at a universities and research institution? In the private sector, you can consider corporate social responsibility (CSR) roles and consulting firms. Are you interested in media and journalism? You can then look at conflict and crisis reporting or making documentaries.

Options for further studies can include a Ph.D. in Peace and Conflict Studies from universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, or Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) or a M.Phil. in Peace and Conflict Studies. You can also consider programmes in International Relations, Conflict Resolution, Human Rights or Humanitarian Assistance or Peace Studies across universities in Europe, North America, and Asia.

My son aspires to do BBM for his undergraduate studies. Is this a good option? What are the other courses he can choose? Krishna

Dear Krishna,

Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) offers a comprehensive understanding of business management principles, practices, and theories. It provides a solid foundation in marketing, finance, human resource management, operations, and entrepreneurship. It is a good option for students interested in pursuing a career in business and management. Some alternative courses to BBM are Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) with specialisations in Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, B.A. Economics with specialisations in International Economics, Development Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of International Business (BIB), Bachelor of Entrepreneurship (BE), Bachelor of Marketing Management (BMM), Bachelor of Finance and Investment Analysis (BFIA), Bachelor of Retail Management (BRM) and Bachelor of Supply Chain Management (BSCM).

I have finished B.A. Political Science and am interested in social work and policy analysis. What other qualifications do I need? How can I find internships in the field? What other career options do I have? Jeena

Dear Jeena,

You have a strong foundation to pursue a career in the public sector, non-profit organisations, international organisations, and policy research institutions. Consider doing a Master’s in Social Work (MSW), Master’s in Public Policy (MPP), Master’s in International Relations or Development Studies, Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work or Policy Analysis, Certifications in Project Management or Programme Evaluation. Look for Internships on online portals like Internshala and LetsIntern, and network with professionals in the field through LinkedIn. Reach out to non-profit organisations, NGOs, advocacy groups, government agencies, research institutions, think tanks and the university’s career services department for opportunities. Some career options are social worker, policy analyst, programme coordinator/manager, human rights advocate, research associate or international development professional.