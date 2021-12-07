‘Bid to improve Calicut varsity’s NAAC grade not linked to Atal ranking’

Calicut University authorities have claimed that the ongoing efforts to improve the institution’s ranking by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council has nothing to do with the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements.

Sources in the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university said on Tuesday that media reports linking both those were misleading. The Atal ranking is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education to “systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities” in India on indicators related to “innovation and entrepreneurship development” among students and faculty members. The University of Calicut has registered with the initiative. But, since it is only beginning to launch schemes for innovative ventures, such as start-ups and other entrepreneurship projects, the institution cannot take part in the ranking process. The university has very few technology-related courses or institutions within its ambit as well. “It is, however, wrong to say that we have not done anything on this front. Efforts are on to launch innovative ventures here,” said an academic who is part of the IQAC. The NAAC accreditation process and Atal ranking were not linked, he added.

A section of the media reported recently that the University of Calicut was yet to set up an Institution Innovation Council, which was necessary for the Atal ranking. The council is supposed to hold seminars, workshops, interactions between investors and entrepreneurs and professionals, and help students find mentors. The university should also set up a portal to showcase its activities. Kerala Vidyarthi Janatha, a student organisation, too had issued a statement.