Battling ragging and building safer educational spaces for students

Hazing, or ragging, has cast a long shadow over higher education institutions, and inflicted profound physical and psychological harm on students. As an initiation ritual, ragging often entails humiliation, abuse, and coercion of freshers by senior students, creating a toxic environment within educational institutions. While research underscores the severity of the issue across countries, it’s imperative to delve deeper into actionable strategies to combat ragging and foster safer learning environments.

Understand the scale

In the United States, ragging affects over half of university students, with fraternities and sororities acting as hot spots. Astonishingly, three out of four students in Greek letter organisations have experienced ragging, including alarming practices such as physical assault and forced engagement in sexual acts.

Similarly, Australian universities witness ragging during orientation week, where hazers subject freshers to feelings of solidarity and obedience, while simultaneously exploiting their vulnerability. Shockingly, victims often endure humiliating ordeals, including forced consumption of alcohol and exposure to graphic activities.

In India and Sri Lanka, ragging has reached epidemic proportions, transcending fraternities and sororities to impact every incoming student. Despite anti-ragging laws and regulations, the practice persists, fuelled by entrenched social hierarchies and cultural biases. Specifically, in India, the Supreme Court has ruled that ragging is a violation of human rights and must be dealt with strictly. About 40% of university students face ragging, but only 8.6% report it. Between 2011 and 2019, 54 students committed suicide (averaging six each year) because of ragging. In India, UGC guidelines, the Anti-Ragging Act and the 24-hour helpline have been ineffective in curtailing ragging. Complaints to the helpline go unanswered. In Sri Lanka, officials took action on only a few of the 3,500 ragging complaints filed by victims.

Combatting ragging

To effectively combat ragging, universities must prioritise the safety and well-being of their students as a foundational principle. By acknowledging the seriousness of this issue and taking proactive steps, institutions can cultivate environments that promote respect, dignity, and inclusivity for all members of the university community. Here are some actionable strategies that universities can adopt to address ragging effectively:

Formation of student safety committees: Universities should establish dedicated committees focused on student safety that should empowered to monitor and address ragging incidents promptly.

Transparent reporting mechanisms: Implementing independent reporting mechanisms for ragging complaints is crucial. Many victims refrain from reporting incidents due to fear of reprisal or lack of confidence in the reporting process. Universities must ensure confidentiality and swift action in handling complaints.

Comprehensive education and awareness programmes: Mandatory training programmes on ragging prevention should be implemented for both staff and students. Astonishingly, a significant gap exists in the understanding of what constitutes ragging and how to prevent it. These programmes should foster a culture of awareness, empathy, and accountability across the campus community.

Alternative orientation events: Recognising the vulnerability of freshers during the initial weeks of the semester, universities should organise alternative orientation events. Despite the risks associated with orientation week, many universities fail to provide adequate support and guidance to incoming students. Deploying student safety officers to provide additional support can mitigate the risk of ragging incidents.

Public accountability: Universities must be held accountable for their efforts in ragging prevention. Introducing a Student Safety Score (SSS) system, evaluated annually and publicly disclosed, can inform prospective students and stakeholders about the institution’s commitment to student well-being. The score can be relevant to funding, penalties, and perhaps a stay on promotions. Despite growing awareness of ragging, many universities remain reluctant to publicly disclose information about incidents or their prevention efforts.

Ragging continues to cast a dark shadow over higher education institutions, undermining the safety and dignity of students. By implementing proactive measures, universities can create safer and more inclusive learning environments. It’s time to prioritise the well-being of students and eradicate ragging from our educational institutions for good.

The writers are from Monash University, Australia, and co-authors of Hazing (Ragging) at Universities: A Legal Perspective.

