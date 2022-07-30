ASAP to offer certificates courses at its AR-VR Lab

Scholarship available for candidates based on performance in aptitude test

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Ernakulam, is set to launch three certificate courses at one of the biggest state-of-the-art Augmented Reality Virtual Reality (AR-VR) labs in the State at its Community Skill Park at Kalamassery.

The courses offered are Associate Artist, Associate Game Developer, and User VR Developer. All the three courses are recognised by Unity Technologies, San Francisco-based pioneers in video game software development.

The courses will last 200 hours entailing a fee of ₹29,500. The lab spread over 2,500 sq.ft is spacious enough to accommodate multiple batches of 20 candidates for each course. Applications will be accepted till August 9.

“Though Plus Two has been set as the basic criteria, we are also assessing the applicants’ aptitude for programming through personal interactions since it is integral to all three courses. We have so far received over 100 applications. Incidentally, a lot of working professionals have also applied,” said Karthika Bhasker, District Programme Manager, ASAP Kerala.

Candidates with the right aptitude will be eligible for scholarship that will waive off the entire course fee based on their performance in the aptitude test. Timing for the courses will be flexible based on the convenience of the majority of the participants. Daily batches will last two hours while weekly sessions will last between four and five hours.

The lab will have the service of eight programme managers, including three technical programme managers in the chosen fields. “We will offer placement assistance as well with a lot of opportunities up for grabs, including in developing games and visual effects in movies. A green room will also be ready by the end of the courses for participants to put theories into practice,” said Ms. Bhasker.

At present, the courses are available only in Ernakulam. ASAP Kerala has plans to set up similar labs in three more locations.

All participants will receive course completion certificates from ASAP Kerala based on an assessment. However, those who want certification by Unity Technologies will have to take a separate assessment test entailing a fee equivalent of $150.