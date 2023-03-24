Another milestone for IIM-K as it jumps 100 spots in QS World University Rankings

March 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Clocking another milestone, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has jumped 100 spots to be ranked among the top 251-300 institutes in business and management studies globally. The achievement was announced on Thursday as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject evaluates the world’s top universities in individual subject areas covering 54 disciplines from 161 locations and 1,594 institutions for 2023. In 2022, IIMK was ranked 351-400 in subject-wise ranking.

A press release said here on Friday that the achievement was the result of the overall score of the institute going up from 58.3 in 2022 to 61.7 in 2023. The rankings are based on five parameters for the participating institutions, with their respective weightage being: academic reputation (60%), employer reputation (20%), citations per paper (7.5%), H-index - impact and quality of work published by scholars at the institute (7.5%), and international research network for research collaboration (5%). IIM-K’s growth in academic reputation, employer reputation, and H-Index has contributed to its commendable show in subject-wise rankings.

The IIM-K ranks alongside other prestigious institutes and universities of international repute such as ESIC (Madrid, Spain), Kobe University (Kobe City, Japan), Shanghai University (Shanghai, China), Universitat de Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain), University of Bristol (Bristol, United Kingdom), University of Cologne (Cologne, Germany), University of Illinois (Chicago, United States), Uppsala University (Uppsala, Sweden), and Washington State University (Pullman, United States).

Commenting on the achievement, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “IIM-K’s significant rise in the prestigious global rankings is a testament to the institute’s consistent and resolute pursuit of a holistic and intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies. The rankings also reflect IIM-K’s commitment to promoting diversity, enhancing employer reputation, promoting research, evoking thought leadership, and offering distinct career outcomes to its students. We hope to continue breaking new grounds globally and creating distinct identities for Indian B-Schools.”

Nationally, the IIM-K has been consistently ranked in the top five management schools in India as per the NIRF Rankings and was ranked No. 2 in the Atal Innovation Rankings for two successive years (2020-2021).