18th convocation of NIT Calicut on Saturday

Union Minister for Education, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday.

The Minister will deliver the convocation address online. Virander Singh Chauhan, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and ex-director of International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, will be the guest of honour.

A total of 1,687 graduands will receive their degrees during the convocation, including 948 B.Tech., 42 B.Arch., 433 M.Tech., 12 M. Plan., 53 MCA, 47 MBA, 61 M.Sc., and 91 Ph.D degrees. The institute is conducting the convocation ceremony in the offline mode after a gap of two years. NIT-C Board of Governors Chairman Gajjala Yoganand will preside over the function and Director Prasad Krishna will present the annual report.

NIT-C Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi andDean (Academic) and Media Cell Chairman K.A. Abdul Nazeer told the media here on Friday that the institute had retained its position as one of the top technological institutes of national importance in the country, through its existence spanning more than 60 years. It secured the ninth rank at the national level in the ARIIA-2021 ranking on the basis of excellence in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, making it the highest ranked NIT in the list.

In the NIRF ranking this year, the architecture programme of NIT-C retained its rank as the second best in the country, while in the engineering stream, the institute improved its overall score compared to last year and was ranked 31st at the all-India level.

This year, the placement figures at NIT-C crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time. In the 2021-22 placement drive, the outgoing students received a record number of 1,140 placements, as compared to 714 job offers last year, they said.