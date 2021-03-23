Save the date

23 March 2021 17:27 IST

Which colleges have opened admissions and for which courses? What scholarships are available? Find out...

Strathclyde Business School Dean's Excellence Awards (Undergraduate)

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow offers the Dean’s Excellence Awards. Five scholarships will be awarded for undergraduate degrees in 2021/22. Applicable to Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Modern Languages, Business, Strategy and Organisation, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, Management science.

Eligibility: Only available to international fee-paying students who have applied for a Strathclyde Business School Undergraduate degree and hold a conditional or unconditional offer.

Deadline: May 7

https://bit.ly/30W1MrQ

Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2021

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., offers Computer Science Excellence Scholarship of up to £2000 to overseas undergraduate students starting the course in September 2021 in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Sheffield.

Eligibilty: A level grades of A*A*A (or above), or equivalent, including an A* in Mathematics, be classed as an international student for tuition fee purposes, taken all prerequisite subjects for selected degree.

Deadline: June 30

https://bit.ly/3vKI2FZ

Dean’ s International Excellence Award Postgraduate Taught: Humanities and Social Sciences

The University of Strathclyde’s (Glasgow) Dean’ s International Excellence Award offers a merit-based scholarship of £4,000 towards the first year of tuition fees of a full-time Master’s, EdD Education or one-year MRes programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Applicable for Education, English, History, Law, Modern Languages, Physical Activity for Health, Politics, Psychology, Social Work and Social Policy, Speech and Language Therapy, Journalism, Creative Writing.

Eligibility: Students should commence their academic studies in the U.K. by the start of the academic year in September/October 2021; have an offer of study for a full-time postgraduate programme at the University of Strathclyde; Have paid the tuition fee deposit before May 31.

Deadline: May 31

https://bit.ly/3ly5jGm

PG Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has opened admissions for the second edition of its 20-month Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives (PGDBAWE) Programme. IIMU allows full/part fee sponsorship of the candidates by their current employers, as well as enrolment of working professionals directly. Company permission is needed to attend the weekend classes in the latter case.

Eligibilty: Must be a graduate in any discipline with minimum three years of full-time post-qualification experience as of June 30, 2021; have valid GMAT or GRE or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later. Alternatively, applicants can appear in IIMU’s Qualifying Exam to be held on April 04, 2021; should be currently employed and have employer’s prior approval to enrol in the programme.

https://bit.ly/3lx7Ost

UG and PG admissions in Vijayabhoomi University

Vijaybhoomi University (VU) has opened admissions for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the academic year starting in July 2021. Admissions are open for JAGSOM (Jagdish Sheth School Of Management), INSOFE School of Data Science, School of Law, School of Design, School of Arts and Humanities and The True School of Music.

Eligibilty: For all programmes, candidate should have secured at least 50% marks in the previous level and have valid VSAT Score for UG and VSAT Advanced Score for PG. The university also recognises Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam and a host of other national level Exams like SAT, LSAT, CAT, MAT, GATE, GRE and others.

www.vijaybhoomi.edu.in

Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme

Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in partnership with UK universities for candidates from least developed and lower middle income Commonwealth countries for full-time Master’s in selected courses. The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, offers six scholarships under this scheme: M.Sc Offshore Wind Energy, M.Sc Applied Economics, M.Sc Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, M.Sc Diplomacy & International Security, M.Sc Environmental Engineering, M.Sc Sustainable Engineering: Renewable Energy Systems and the Environment

Eligibility: Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person; Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country; Be available to start your academic studies in the U.K. by the start of the academic year in Sep/Oct 2021; Hold a first degree of at least upper second class standard, or a second class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Masters degree; Not have studied or worked for one (academic) year or more in a high income country (as classified by the World Bank); Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.

Deadline: April 9

https://bit.ly/3vK14w9

M.A. in Cyber Politics and Government in Tel Aviv University, Israel

Tel Aviv University offers a new M.A. in Cyber Politics and Government for 2021-22. The programme bridges strategic governance and policy with technology and is designed to help students gain the critical tools for developing strategic planning, management, and leadership in the challenging era of big data, cyber threats and new evolving technologies.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited institution of higher education. The students are required to have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or 80 on a 100 scale.

Duration: Conducted from October to August, the graduate programme is a three-semester (10 month) programme with the third semester (summer) running for seven weeks.

https://bit.ly/3sdu5hB

The GREAT scholarship 2021-22

In conjunction with the British Council, the University of Dundee, the U.K., offers the ‘GREAT scholarships’ 2021- 22 for Indian students to study a full-time on-campus postgraduate taught course of value £10,000 starting in September 2021. The one-year scholarship programme is offered across a number of post-graduate academic programmes.

Eligibility: Students must be a passport holder from India; must have an offer to study a full-time on-campus postgraduate taught programme at the University of Dundee starting in September 2021; Must have International Fee Status, as verified by the University of Dundee

Deadline: May 7

Scholarship form to be filled at https://bit.ly/3tLCVmU and submitted to contactus@dundee.ac.uk

Admissions open in Jagran Lakecity University

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has commenced the admissions for the academic session 2021-2022 for its 56 UGC approved UG & PG programmes in various disciplines.

Eligibility: Based on (but not restricted to) the results of the various national entrance exams like CAT, XAT, CLAT, LSAT, and JEE 202. JLU will also conduct its own entrance test under the name JLUET.

Scholarships: JLU will offer scholarships worth more than ₹1.5 crore to meritorious applicants. As part of this, the university will provide tuition fee waivers of 100%, 75%, and 50% to eligible students on the first-year tuition fees. (https://bit.ly/3cWjCka)

https://jlu.edu.in/

MBA (International) programme launched

International Center for Advance Studies and Research (ICASR) has announced the launch of a new programme, MBA (International) with 100% guaranteed placement.

Application procedure: Visit the website and fill the online application form; Online test; Personal interview

Deadline: April 30

www.icasr.org