Coding-enabled world and workforce

21 September 2020 15:40 IST

Why coding literacy is crucial, both for the present and future.

Machine code is the language that computers understand and in which they accept instructions. Coding, or developing machine code, is at the heart of computers, robotics, artificial intelligence, websites, apps, games and more.

Coding, or scripting, is the language used to provide a set of instructions for an environment such as a PC, robot, or browser, to perform specific tasks. Learning code is, in a broad sense, is like learning any language — or to be more accurate, a family of languages like Java, Python, C++ and more.

Code powers our digital world. Every website, smartphone app, computer programme, calculator and even microwave relies on code to operate. This makes coders the architects and builders of the digital age. Beyond the obvious examples of IT workers, scientists, artists and designers, data analysts, and engineers, openings outside of the technology sector are beginning to appear in places such as finance and manufacturing. This means that coders have become highly sought after, and are often well-rewarded in terms of salary.

According to a Gartner Top 10 Trends in Data and Analytics for 2020, by the end of 2024, 75% of enterprises will shift from piloting to operationalising AI, driving a 5X increase in streaming data and analytics infrastructures.

Coding skills will take you from being a passive participant in the digital world to an active player in the field of tech, a move that brings personal and professional enrichment along with it. Not only will it open the doors to a rewarding and flexible career in tech, but it will make you indispensable in that career. Tech is more than just coding, but without code, there is no tech.

Key reasons to learn coding includes:

- Scales your logical and analytical abilities

- Activates your problem-solving avatar with a structured approach

- Technology has become part and parcel of our lifestyle

- Coding is dynamic, versatile and in-depth

- It is evolving and expanding at a great scale across sectors

- Helps you land a white collar job

- Demand for programming professionals are surging at a fast pace

- It offers career flexibility

- Offers you the ability to create

Coding as a career

Those looking for coding careers should concentrate on gaining an acute knowledge in SQL databases and programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, XML, Python, C# and C++, along with becoming well-informed about operating systems and platforms like Windows and .NET, iOS, and Linux.

Coding is no longer limited to adults pursuing engineering, but also the K12 segment and professionals aiming to upskill. With everything around being coding enabled, individuals are actively exploring avenues to become coding literate with the help of bootcamps that can help them understand the basics.

This burgeoning industry will become increasingly competitive, and getting advanced knowledge early will give you the advantage and pay dividends later on. Also, being proactive and acquiring a fundamental awareness of other areas of expertise and learning additional languages will be beneficial in the long-term.

The writer is the co-founder, Coding Ninjas & Coding Ninjas Junior