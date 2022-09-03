Clear your doubts

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help 

Nandini Raman
September 03, 2022 15:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

I am a Class 12 student (Humanities stream without Maths), and wish to pursue a Bachelor’s in Design. Will I be eligible? – Meenakshi

Dear Meenakshi,

For B. Des, there is no restriction of streams at 10+2 level. Some of the reputed colleges for this course are NID; NIFT; Amity University; Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune, IIT-Delhi; IIT-Mumbai, VIT-Vellore, and Manipal University. Each has its own requirements for admission. Shortlist the institutes you are keen on and start preparing accordingly.

I am in Class 12 (Science stream with Biology as optional). I want to pursue my Bachelor's in Forensic Science. Is such a course available? Which institutes offer it? - Gahan

Dear Gahan,

Forensic Science courses are now popular and are available across B.Sc. and B.Tech. (IT Security and Forensics). PCM/B is a prerequisite. Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal; Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi; Institute of Forensic Science, Mumbai; KJC, Bengaluru; and Amity Noida are some of the better-known institutes. You will have to take the All India Forensic Science Entrance test (AIFSET). Some universities may demand qualifications of the following entrance exams: OUAT, GSAT, NEST, CG PAT, BHU UET and so on..

I am in the second year of BSW, but, I don’t like the course, and am pursuing this merely to gain a degree. I don’t have any idea of what I want to become. What should I do? – Varsha

Dear Varsha,

That is not a great space to be in but the good news is that you are aware of it. What would you enjoy studying and doing? Get a career profile done to see what can you move to without losing any more time. Post a BSW, you could look at alternate careers in Counselling: Corporate/ EAP/ own practice, paralegal, teaching, outreach coordinator, HR specialist, an educational consultant, and so on. Identify your likes, dislikes, hobbies, interests, and core aptitude, and then make an informed choice.

I am attempting the Chartered Accountants Final for the fourth time and am losing motivation and interest. I have no plan B. How do I start afresh? – Arpitha

Dear Arpitha,

It can get discouraging and demotivating. CA Final is among the world’s toughest exams. You need to have the confidence, perseverance, self-belief, ability to deal with and accept failure and a never-say-die attitude to crack this paper. Do other professional accounting/finance-related courses interest you? If yes, consider CMA, CFA, ACCA or CS. What about a MBA? If none of this interests you, consult a career counsellor and get an assessment of your aptitude.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu Education Plus
education
careers
university
universities and colleges
students
study abroad
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app