Clear your doubts

I am a Class 12 student (Humanities stream without Maths), and wish to pursue a Bachelor’s in Design. Will I be eligible? – Meenakshi

Dear Meenakshi,

For B. Des, there is no restriction of streams at 10+2 level. Some of the reputed colleges for this course are NID; NIFT; Amity University; Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune, IIT-Delhi; IIT-Mumbai, VIT-Vellore, and Manipal University. Each has its own requirements for admission. Shortlist the institutes you are keen on and start preparing accordingly.

I am in Class 12 (Science stream with Biology as optional). I want to pursue my Bachelor's in Forensic Science. Is such a course available? Which institutes offer it? - Gahan

Dear Gahan,

Forensic Science courses are now popular and are available across B.Sc. and B.Tech. (IT Security and Forensics). PCM/B is a prerequisite. Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal; Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi; Institute of Forensic Science, Mumbai; KJC, Bengaluru; and Amity Noida are some of the better-known institutes. You will have to take the All India Forensic Science Entrance test (AIFSET). Some universities may demand qualifications of the following entrance exams: OUAT, GSAT, NEST, CG PAT, BHU UET and so on..

I am in the second year of BSW, but, I don’t like the course, and am pursuing this merely to gain a degree. I don’t have any idea of what I want to become. What should I do? – Varsha

Dear Varsha,

That is not a great space to be in but the good news is that you are aware of it. What would you enjoy studying and doing? Get a career profile done to see what can you move to without losing any more time. Post a BSW, you could look at alternate careers in Counselling: Corporate/ EAP/ own practice, paralegal, teaching, outreach coordinator, HR specialist, an educational consultant, and so on. Identify your likes, dislikes, hobbies, interests, and core aptitude, and then make an informed choice.

I am attempting the Chartered Accountants Final for the fourth time and am losing motivation and interest. I have no plan B. How do I start afresh? – Arpitha

Dear Arpitha,

It can get discouraging and demotivating. CA Final is among the world’s toughest exams. You need to have the confidence, perseverance, self-belief, ability to deal with and accept failure and a never-say-die attitude to crack this paper. Do other professional accounting/finance-related courses interest you? If yes, consider CMA, CFA, ACCA or CS. What about a MBA? If none of this interests you, consult a career counsellor and get an assessment of your aptitude.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.


