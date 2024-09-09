ADVERTISEMENT

Citing The Hindu report, M. K. Stalin slams Centre for 'denying' funds to Tamil Nadu

Published - September 09, 2024 05:38 pm IST

PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday slammed the BJP-led union government alleging it has denied funds to the state under a Central school education scheme for refusing to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a post on ‘X’, Stalin said: “Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!”

Furthermore, the chief minister tagged a report in The Hindu that provided data on 'Centre withholding funds' under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to at least five Opposition-ruled states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The CM made the allegation by citing the report. Ever since the NEP was unveiled by the Centre, the DMK regime has all along opposed it.

