CISCE results announced: 99.47% students pass class 10 exams, 98.19 pass percentage in class 12

May 06, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Girls outshone boys in class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, results of which were announced on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Tamil Nadu State Board results LIVE updates

While 99.47% of students passed class 10 exams, 98.19% of students cleared the class 12 exams, a CISCE official said.

“In class 10, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31% while that of girls is 99.65%. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53% in class 12 exams while the pass percentage of girls stood at 98.92%,” CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a 100% pass percentage. In class 12, the best-performing schools are from Singapore and Dubai.

The ICSE examination (class 10) was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages and one classical language.

The ICSE exams started on February 21 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted on 18 days.

The ISC examination (class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

For ISC, the exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 4. They were conducted on 28 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.