CISCE Class 10, 12 results on May 6; board to discontinue compartment exams

May 05, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 6, officials said.

"The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on May 5.

The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.

"Candidates who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects," Emmanuel added.

The improvement exams will be conducted in July.

