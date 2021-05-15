Choose your path

15 May 2021 12:53 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am currently in the second semester of MBA. But I am more interested in designing and editing. I would like to get certified in graphic design and animation. Should I opt for a job or continue studying after MBA? — Sneha Girish

Dear Sneha,

Stay alert and mindful of opportunities that come your way during campus placements as it gives you a realistic assessment of your market value. Once employed, dabble with photography, designing, and editing in your free time. See if the ‘fad wears off’ in a while. If it doesn’t, then you know for real. Then, you can always take a sabbatical to enhance your skillset with a full-time course.

I am in my final semester of BA English Literature and want to become a teacher. Is it necessary for me to complete my B.Ed first, or should I opt for a Master’s? — Shsakshi

Dear Shsakshi,

Both courses are for two years and have a prerequisite of a minimum of 55% score in your Bachelor’s to qualify for admission. There will also be a written test. An M.A is a post-graduation course in a stream of your choice, while a B.Ed is a professional course in education. After completing B.Ed, you can take the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) to be hired as a school teacher. But, if you dream of being an Assistant Professor or Professor, you must opt for a Master’s degree.

I have completed B.A. in Political Science from BHU, after which I enrolled in M.A. Hospital Administration from TISS. Am I eligible for NTA, NET, JRF subject code 55, human resources management and labour welfare? What opportunities do I have? — Atul Kumar

Dear Atul,

HRM involves management functions, procurement, development, maintenance and management of human resources — the employees of an organisation. It is the heart of any company, NGO, school, organisation, MNC. Labour welfare includes statutory and non-statutory welfare amenities including various facilities, services and amenities provided to employees to improve their health, efficiency, economic betterment and social status, in addition to their wages and services. You can apply to be a labour welfare office, programme, policy or training officer or also the labour welfare commissioner.

