Choose your options carefully

I am 21 years old and in my last year of IT engineering. I want to pursue a master’s in International Relations to prepare for the UPSC. Please let me know if I should do this or not. — Mallika Srivasav

Dear Mallika,

The choice is always yours. Yes, there are good universities in India where you can apply for M.A. in International Relations. You will have an entrance exam for most colleges, and the basic eligibility criteria is graduation in any discipline.

I am a BDS graduate currently doing my internship. I have no interest in dentistry. I like photography and interior designing. What are the best photography and interior designing premium institutes in India? Can you suggest other options apart from dentistry? — Monika Baisla

Hi Monika,

Post BDS, the most logical path would be to do a MDS. The other option is to join an accredited dental college as a lecturer (but as a BDS graduate, your pay will be minimal). The best ID colleges in India are NID, Ahmedabad and Delhi; Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai; IIFT, Chandigarh; Srishti, Bengaluru; Pearl Academy, Delhi; CEPT, Gujarat to name a few. Good luck.

I am a 20-year-old B.Com graduate. I have been preparing for an MBA but feel that margins and profit percentages don't amuse me. I consider myself creative. Can you please suggest a course and college related to MBA/PGDM in India but not related to Finance? — Abhishek Machkar

Dear Abhishek,

The course structure of PGDM is more industry-oriented compared to MBA. It has a more practical approach. However, PGDM is a diploma while MBA is a degree course offered by colleges affiliated to universities. PGDM is much more flexible though in terms of syllabus as it is not bound by a particular university. However, both courses will have finance as a subject in the first year and then you could specialise in marketing, given your creative bend. Some of the best colleges in the country are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, FMS Delhi, IIM Lucknow, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Kozhikode and JBIMS Mumbai. They all have an entrance exam that you will need to prepare well for. Best wishes.

I completed my mechanical engineering in 2016, and worked as a melting supervisor for four months. After that, I developed an interest and pursued MBA in May, last year. But I didn't get through because of my spoken English. Now, I am 25 and I want to land a government job. After failing the first two attempts in the IBPS exam, I am dejected and apprehensive. What steps should I take? Should I prepare for TNPSC along with bank exam? — Ragul Beem

Dear Ragul,

You haven’t mentioned where you are employed currently. I understand that you feel dejected and apprehensive with the IBPS setback but, to me, you come across as someone who is full of courage and has a never-say-no attitude. Learning English is not a big deal. Please find a good spoken English institute or sign up for online classes immediately. The more you speak, the better you will get. The IBPS exams are tough, but have great scope with central government postings.

Will you be able to prepare for both exams simultaneously? That is a tall order that you are setting up for yourself. Check the syllabus of both in detail and work on a cost-benefit analysis of what exam you would like to take, given the opportunities that both might present on completion, and set your final goal. Then start preparation with complete dedication. Find the best exam coaching centre in your city and work towards realising your goal. Good luck.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’.