Choose wisely

Do you feel uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? Are you constantly doubting yourself? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I am in my second year B.Sc. Plant Biology and Biotechnology. What are the options available for higher studies and career prospects? – Elizabeth

Dear Liz,

Higher study option would be a Master’s in the same course, followed by M.Phil. and Ph.D, later on. Typical career choices are to work in the laboratories, farming industry, classrooms as well as medical facilities. There is also the possibility of being a plant biochemist, food scientist, a food science technician, an agricultural manager or applying for a teaching position. Biotechnology is also a rewarding and a promising career option. The compensation of a bio-technologist working in a research organisation or a public sector industry is set according to government standards. Graduates can seek employment in chemical industries, agricultural sectors, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. Opt for teaching jobs in universities and colleges, seek employment in research laboratories (run by government or private sector), job opportunities in private sectors such as food processing and agro based industries, pharmaceutical farms and aquaculture and so on. Environmental experts are employed in different government agencies and private institutions too. Bio-technologists can also be science writers in media houses.

I am in my third year B.Com, and am also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate student. I don’t know whether I ought to pursue a Master’s? If so, should I choose M.Com. or MBA. I primarily want to land a government sector job. - Saloni

Dear Saloni,

A master’s is always handy. Both have their merits. What is it that you would enjoy? An M.Com provides high-level knowledge and understanding of Commerce, Accounting, Economics and Management subjects. After that, one can get a job in the government or private sector, with an attractive salary and high career growth. A MBA, on the other hand, is an internationally recognised degree designed to develop the skills required for careers in business and management. I would recommend that you identify and shortlist the government job that attracts you and then choose the course, as most positions have an entrance exam as a pre-requisite. You will need to work very hard on cracking that to make your entry with or without the course. Best wishes.

I am pursuing my first year B.Tech in Bengaluru. I am passionate about social issues, politics, and the defence sector. My aim is to eventually join the IPS. Should I start my preparation now? I am partially interested in software. Do I need to attend courses related to coding, web development, and so on, or seminars related to social issues? - Abhishek Kallolikar

Dear Abhishek,

Yes, given how tough the course curriculum and the entrance exams are, now is a good time to start your preparation. I think you need to strike a balance between the social issues, volunteering opportunities, contributing to causes close to you and making a difference and building and strengthening your technical knowledge base (though this is not a criteria for IPS specifically). Focus on enhancing your attitude and building a positive approach, especially your mental strength. Sharpen your memory, work on your physical fitness, exhibit an overall composed personality, learn and focus on management skills, decision making and healthy conflict resolution whilst being logically compassionate and empathetic. Wishing you the best.

