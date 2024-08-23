Chhattisgarh education initiative 2024: Robotics and AI introduced in 800 government schools

The Chhattisgarh Government has launched a significant initiative to enhance education and skill development in Naxal-affected and tribal areas. In collaboration with the Magic Bus India Foundation, the government has established a three-year partnership to integrate skill education into government schools throughout the state, a statement released on August 23 said.

This initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, aiming to equip students with essential skills and knowledge. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the launch of the "Niyad Nellanar" scheme in these areas, which translates to "Your Good Village."

This scheme provides access to 53 beneficiary programs and 28 community facilities from 17 departments in villages within a five-kilometer radius of the camps. For the first time, Ayushman cards have been distributed, enabling residents to access benefits related to education and health, the statement added.In response to contemporary needs, children in these areas will now learn new disciplines through skill education, it added.

The agreement will see skill education implemented in 800 government schools over the first two academic years. During this period, 1,600 teachers will receive training to offer skills and life skills education to 40,000 students in grades 6 to 10. The program will initially roll out in Kanker and Kondagaon, with plans to expand to all 33 districts of the state, the release added.

Jayant Rastogi, CEO of the Magic Bus India Foundation, highlighted the importance of skill education for the empowerment and development of teenagers.CM Sai has also mandated that primary education be provided in the mother tongue to tribal children to preserve their cultural identity and improve educational quality.

State Education Secretary Siddharth Komal Pardeshi emphasized the need to prepare students for modern challenges. He stated, "Our courses will be creative and employment-oriented, ensuring that the youth have better job opportunities and can adapt to contemporary needs."This initiative by the Chhattisgarh government, particularly for children in remote tribal areas, marks a significant step towards a more developed India.