Cheers everyday!

Each of us have our own passions and dreams. While some dream of becoming an astronaut, others dream of becoming a hair-stylist. Everyone’s dreams depend on the skills and talent they possess. One such talent that has not yet been explored much, is the art of brewing.

It is often said that brewing is an art and science. The study of this craft is not too popular at the moment. However, considering the growth of the industry (especially small breweries) and beer as a beverage, universities are now offering certified courses on brewing.

Modules

In these courses, you will start by learning the basics, which will include theory about its history, overview of the brewing process and current happenings in the industry. You will also be taught about the fundamentals of the equipment, processes and brewery operations. Future brewers will be made aware about the quality and safety requirements in the industry. Students get to study theory as well as practical modules, which allow them to learn the craft while making industry connections.

Eligibility

Universities do not ask for any academic qualifications to join these courses. However, some institutes conduct an interview to test candidates’ prior knowledge. In such cases, candidates are expected to know the basics of brewing, or at least showcase their interest in this field. Foreign universities ask for minimum English language skills with IELTS or TOEFL score of 5.5, with no band score lower than 5.0. This varies from institute to institute. The courses are only made available to students who are above 18 years.

Universities

New Zealand’s University of Otago’s Polytechnic clinic offers a similar Level-4 course for students with a passion for brewing. The university has now announced a scholarship too, which will be awarded to two students each year. They will be given a place at the New World Beer and Cider Awards judging tables. The scholarship allows them to learn the skills of beer judging from experts and will cover their travelling and accommodation costs.

In addition to theoretical knowledge, selected students will also get a chance to gain practical knowledge at Rough Rock Brewing Co, the brand-new commercial brewery-come-classroom at Bannockburn, Central Otago.

There are also other universities such as SRM University, Chennai, Oregon State University, the U.S, and so on, that offer diploma, certified courses and full-time degrees in brewing.