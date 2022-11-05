Chart your path

My niece is in Class 10 and has been painting since Class 5. She is interested in pursuing this. What courses are available and which institutions offer them? Swapna

Dear Swapna,

If she would like to become an artist, she can join online courses and start working on her foundation and basic modules immediately. There are courses in Sketching, Portraits and Oil Painting, Visual Arts (CVAP), Junior Certificate in Fine Arts — Part I, and Junior Certificate in Fine Arts – Part II. These take from six months to a year. After Class 12, she can pursue Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) with specialisation in her area of interest (Fine Arts or Commercial Arts). She can also explore diploma options.

I am in Class 10 and want to be a mathematician and pursue research. Which exams should I take? Which courses should I opt for? Rajvardhan

Dear Rajvardhan,

You will need to have a Ph.D in Mathematics, eventually. After Class 12, do your graduation; Bachelor in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, or a related field such as Computer Science/Data Science, B.E. in Mathematical Engineering or B.Sc. in pure Math/Statistics, or a double degree in Math and a related field such as Economics, Physics. Research thoroughly on the eligibility criteria and course details in some of the best institutes such as Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bangalore; Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata; Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), Chennai; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

I have done B.Com (Computer Applications). I am planning to a course from ACCA. I am interested in IT and came across a course called Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Is this a good option? What other courses can I consider? Nakshatra

Dear Nakshatra,

In addition to CISA, you qualify for Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretary, M.Com, Chartered Financial Analyst, Business Accounting and Taxation, Certified Management Accountant, US Certified Public Accounting, and Financial Risk Management. It all depends on what you enjoy and what holds your interest. Speak to a few people who are active in the field so that you can understand their job profiles and roles and their expectations. Then, you can take an informed decision.

I am a third-year student of B.Sc. Zoology. Recently, I read about a course called ecoinformatics but am not able to find any information on the course or its scope. Could you explain what it is about? Anand

Dear Anand,

Ecoinformatics or Ecological Informatics is the science of information in Ecology and Environmental Science. It is an applied science that combines Statistics and technical information with Earth Science. It offers tools and approaches for managing ecological data and transforming data into information and knowledge. The scope is in developing metadata standards to be used to build document datasets. It aims to facilitate environmental research and management by developing ways to access, and integrate database of environmental information and develop new algorithms to enable and combine different datasets to test ecological hypotheses.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.