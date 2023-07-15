Chart your course

I graduated in Arts and am doing B.Ed. from RIE, Ajmer. Do I continue with the teaching profession or pursue my Master’s from a renowned institution abroad? Adeel

Dear Adeel,

This depends on your career goals and aspirations, current interest, finances, and family situation. Work on a cost-benefit analysis. Identify your long-term career goals. If it is teaching, then continue as you are doing. If not, shortlist what would you like to study for your Master’s. Going abroad is not easy. So, identify the course, college, and country, and figure out the finances and process to get there. What are the SOPs/ LORs, and exams to qualify? Will you be able to manage all this smoothly? If yes, then, it makes sense to seek global exposure.

I am preparing for the Group 2 (Intermediate) exams of the CA course from ICAI. Are there any additional courses/ certifications that would enhance my prospects? How do I apply for a CA industrial training programme for some practical experience? Also, how can I balance my studies and prepare for my future career? Sudhir

Dear Sudhir,

Basic courses that complement your preparation are courses in finance, taxation, data analytics, and risk management. To apply for an industrial training programme at a reputable investment banking company, first research and identify those that offer such programmes. Visit websites of firms that you are keen on and check their career and internship sections. Network and leverage your connections with professionals in investment banking and related fields. Attend industry events and seek referrals and recommendations for training and internships. About balancing studies and career prep, time management is key. Develop a schedule that realistically helps you set time for both. Use online study materials, coaching classes, buddy system... whatever works. Review the syllabus and exam pattern and practise solving past exam papers, and ask for help when you need it. Do not forget to take breaks, exercise, be aware of your sleep cycle and eat nourishing food.

I have completed M.Sc. Biotechnology from a state university in U.P. While I could prepare for the NET, I have to start earning to support my family. I want to work and prepare for the exams. What career options do I have? Namrata

Dear Namrata,

You have quite a few career options while you prepare for the NET exam. Research Associate / Assistant across any research institute, university and Biotech company; quality control/ assurance or a technical/ sales/ marketing role in a Biotech company; scientific writing/ content development; biotechnology industry jobs across industries like pharma, F and B, agriculture and environmental sectors; government jobs across research organisations, regulatory bodies or public sector enterprises; and teaching/ tutoring at a coaching institute, or privately. To prepare for your exams, manage your time effectively and create a schedule that includes dedicated hours of study every day. Stay updated with the syllabus, exam pattern, and practise mock tests regularly. Seek guidance and support if needed. Maintain a healthy work-life balance and don’t burn out.

I am in Class 11 and preparing for CLAT exam. But my mock scores are poor even though I am doing my best. How can I improve? Manas

Dear Manas,

You need effective study skill strategies and a lot of practice. First, understand the exam format: the syllabus, pattern and marking scheme. This will help you structure and allocate time evenly to the different sections. Your study plan must cover all the subjects and topics. Break the entire syllabus into manageable portions and allocate dedicated time to each. Manage your time well during the mocks. Set time limits for each section, as this will help you work on your speed and accuracy. Identify problem areas and dedicate extra time to understand and practise those. Seek help and guidance from other batchmates, teachers, and mentors on study techniques or additional resources. Most important, breathe. Get some free time and keep a positive mindset. Celebrate small wins, learn from your mistakes. Believe in yourself and do your best.