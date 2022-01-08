Channel your passion

08 January 2022 14:46 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

One of my friends wrote the NEET after her parents persuaded her but couldn’t make it. Now she wants to pursue English (Hons.) but her parents are forcing her to take “B.Sc. (Nursing)“ or to drop a year for NEET. What should she do? Ritika

Dear Ritika,

Please help your friend become assertive and open up to her parents. Get her to speak with them honestly about what she really wants to do with her life. If you are close to the family, you can also perhaps help make these conversations happen. She needs to think about this choose what she wants to go forward with. f her heart is not in nursing or medicine, she shouldn’t be forced.

I am in Class 12 and interested in Mechatronics and Robotics. What are the entrance exams I need to take? Are there any online courses? What are the skills I need to develop? Madhavan

Dear Madhavan,

JEE, BITSAT, SRMJEEE, TAMCET, DUET, IPU CET are some of the major entrance exams. There are numerous other state and university level entrance exams as well. Many online certifications and diploma courses are also available from IISc, MIT, Udemy and so on. Essential Robotics Skills that you can start developing are Math and Science, Programming, Working on a Team, Solving Complex Problems, Thinking Creatively, Active Learning.

I am a Class 12, Humanities student and want to pursue Political Science (Hons) from the best of DU colleges. With uncertainties over CUCET, how should I strategise my preparation for entrance with the Boards? – Jatin

Dear Jatin,

I understand your anxiety, but CUCET is honestly still deliberating this new development with the academic and the executive council to understand how DU will eventually adopt and adapt to this. So till you know for sure, focus on the boards and then start prepping for the entrance. Cut-off in DU colleges has often been a subject of criticism and discussion as it touches 100% for some courses. What might also help is to identify plan B and C beyond DU.

I am pursuing MA in Education from IGNOU and I am also a government school teacher. Besides teaching what are my options? - Md. Hasan

Dear Hasan,

There are many careers post MA Education. What is it that you want to do? If not a school teacher, you could apply to become a Programme Manager, a Programme Coordinator, an Administrative Manager, a Researcher, an Administrative Officer, a Learning and Development Consultant, a Subject Matter Expert or even open a tuition centre for students in your area.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’