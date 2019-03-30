Change for the better

Nidhi Bansal, Pro-Vice Chairperson, Pacific World School, Greater Noida

The Indian education system needs to focus on encouraging free thinking and creativity, coupled with experiential learning. There is a need for open-book exams that test the application of concepts, leading to fostering creative minds instead of merely the bookworms that the present system produces. This should be followed by regular assessment of teachers, curriculum, and students. Equal attention must be given to non-conventional career paths such as music, drama, fine arts, and sports.

Sahil Chhabra, UGFD, Pearl Academy, New Delhi

The Indian education system needs to focus more on realistic terms; there are subjects which cannot be taught, but can only be learnt by experience. Moreover, the syllabus should be revised and updated constantly. Focus should be on educating students instead of making them cram, in order to top a class of 50. It also needs to be student- friendly, as students will learn only when they are comfortable, and not terrified of their tutors.

Veena Goel, Principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, Delhi

The Indian education system reveres the guru. In ancient times, the teacher was believed to provide all the answers, and his/her word was the law. The reverence of the guru is still intact, but today, learners and the guru seek answers together. Western education is more practical, application-based and has more room for creativity. This approach, if woven into the Indian system, will make it unparalleled globally.

Tushar Arora, X, Guru Harikrishan Public School, New Delhi

We must change our education style and overall education scenario. No one is going to interview us with a list of questions on what we studied in school. When we talk about changing the system, we must bring technology in focus. Online learning is fast developing; eventually, western education is successful because of better system of management.