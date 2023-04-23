Challenge yourself

I am pursuing B.Sc. (Hons) in Agriculture from a deemed university but am confused about whether to go into research or prepare for the Civil Services Exams. I am very interested in research but also want to be an officer. Sakshi

Dear Sakshi,

Both research and Civil Services require hard work, consistency, and persistence. For research, you will need to do your Master’s and a Ph.D. in Agriculture or related fields. It is an exciting and fulfilling career if you enjoy exploring new ideas, conducting experiments, finding out the ‘why’ of a certain phenomenon, and contributing to the scientific community. Employment opportunities are available both across the government and the private sector. On the other hand, to become a civil servant, you need to start preparing right away. Get familiar with the exam pattern, syllabus, and exact requirements and join a credible coaching class to give you the structure and discipline that this examination requires. Speak to professionals in both fields and gain a better understanding of the work, challenges and opportunities before you make a decision.

I graduated in 2021 (B.A. in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature). I want to establish a start-up but am not sure if I should go in for a job. I don’t want to sit in front of a computer. What kind of job would be best? Satya

Dear Satya,

As exciting as starting a start-up sounds, it can be challenging and time-consuming if you do not have a strong business plan and partners to fund and invest in the same. Gaining work experience won’t hurt; it will provide you with skills and resources that will come in handy later. Have you considered being a freelancer writer? This provides a flexible work schedule, choose what you want to write about and contribute to magazines, blogs, websites and other publications. You can also consider Event Management as it is highly rewarding financially and offers a flexible option to choose your projects and clients. Social Media Management is another lucrative field that offers remote and flexible working options. You will be expected to handle the clients’ social media handles and create content and interact with them online.

I am a graduate of Mathematics (2021). I failed my first attempt at the UPSC Civil Service Exams. I am going to try again in 2023. What if I fail again? What are my other options? Aiswaria

Dear Aiswaria,

Failure does not mean the end of your professional aspirations. This is a tough and gruelling exam. There are several other Plan B options such as higher studies for one. Consider doing your Master’s or a Ph.D. in Mathematics or a related field, and explore career options and opportunities in fields like data analysis, finance, or research. You can consider teaching across school and college or even start a tutorial if you are inclined to be an entrepreneur. As much as these options exist, set a realistic timeline for plan A to fructify. Remember failure is not the end, but an opportunity to learn and grow.

I am doing B.Com CA and would like to do MCA since I am interested in the IT field. Should I do the MCA from a college that comes under Anna University or would a short-term course related to the field be enough? Anandhi

Dear Anandhi,

An MCA is a three-year post-graduate programme (two years for those with a BCA) that focuses on the theoretical and practical aspects of computer applications. An MCA from Anna University will not only provide you with a strong foundation in Computer Science but also expose you to a diverse range of technologies and applications. It also has a good track record for campus placements. So if you are looking at gaining in-depth knowledge and expertise, this is a good option. However, if you are only looking at enhancing some skill sets and filling knowledge gaps, accredited short-term courses are good enough.