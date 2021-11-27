Chalk out a routine

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I completed B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering in 2019 and worked at an oil and gas company for a year. Then I quit my job to prepare for UPSC. Now, I wish to pursue a Masters in International Studies or Diplomacy-related stream. Please let me know the scope and also which institutions in India would be appropriate. – Siddhartha

Dear Siddhartha,

If you choose to study in India, it is a full-time two-year programme. Abroad, the course can be completed as a specialisation in a year. You can build a career in diplomacy work, lobbying, political analysis, foreign services, international law and intelligence. The top five colleges in India today are Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; Jadavpur University, Kolkata; Delhi University, New Delhi; Christ University, Bengaluru and South Asian University, New Delhi.

I am currently in Class 11 CBSE Board and a NEET aspirant. My aim is to crack NEET in 2023. I prefer self-study. From when should I seriously start preparing and what are the do’s and don’ts to stay focused? – Ashmi

Dear Ashmi,

You should start in your summer break post Class 11 exams. First things first: print the syllabus, choose the books and material required for NEET preparation (available online and as physical copies), then identify your best study times and make a timetable that works for you. Be realistic. Remove unnecessary distractions (social media and binging on OTT platforms) and make a habit of studying for a few hours at the same time every day. Eat well, exercise, get enough rest and sleep and also make time to enjoy yourself.

My daughter is studying in Class 12 (CBSE board). She doesn’t want to pursue engineering as Maths is not a strong subject. But she finds Physics interesting and easy. She is good at drawing and has a creative mind. Her spoken and written English is good. What kind of courses should she opt for in graduation? – Prakash.

Dear Prakash,

Some of the careers that combine Pure Sciences and Arts are Architectural Designer, Industrial Designer, Medical Illustrator and Animator. What does she want to do and what does she enjoy? If she chooses Physics, there are options in Astronomy and Space, Climate Science and Meteorology, Education, Laser and Photonics, Medical Physics and Digital Health Care, Renewable Energy, Robotics and AI, VFX and Gaming (that can also include her drawing skills and creative mind), Finance and Law. If only Drawing and Creativity interests her, she can choose Fine Arts, Animation, Graphics, Fashion Designing, Textile Designing, Technical Illustrations, Industrial Design, and Interior Design.

I completed my B.Com. this year and want to be a social entrepreneur. Is there scope in this field? Which course should I pursue? Lubana

Dear Lubana,

The key to becoming a social entrepreneur is to find out if you can turn problems into opportunities. Build a vast network strategically. I would also suggest a career profile to ensure that this is not a whim and that you have a genuine skill set, attitudes, attributes and talents that will help you become successful. Many colleges offer social entrepreneurship courses including an MBA in India. School for Social Entrepreneurs India (SSE India), The Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, CISM, NMIMS are some promising institutes.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.