GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre reviews implementation of NEP 2020, prepares 5-year action plan

Two-day meeting to discuss various aspects of the National Education Policy, and status of other programmes by the Union Education Ministry as well

Published - July 09, 2024 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar. File

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday began a two-day meeting to review the progress of the National Education Policy’s implementation in States and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), various State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The Hindu Explains | What has the National Education Policy 2020 proposed?

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the main aim of the meeting was to review NEP 2020, its implementation and the alignment of the Ministry’s flagship schemes such as the Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, PM Poshan, ULLAS and others. The meeting would help develop an NEP roadmap for the coming years, he added.

Mr. Kumar said that discussions would be held on a five-year action plan, a 100-day action plan, the progress of infrastructure and civil works, ICT and Smart classrooms under Samagra Shiksha, the status/setting up of Vidya Samiksha Kendras and 200 educational channels finalisation of data for Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) for 2023-24, District Institutes of Education and Training, upgradation as Centers of Excellenceneed for tobacco control and implementation of Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (TOFEI) guidelines in schools, and best practices.

A long road: On National Education Policy 2020

Official sources told The Hindu that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha might come on board to partake in the PM SHRI school programme under NEP by mid-July. However, Delhi, West Bengal and Punjab were still at loggerheads with the Centre over various facets of NEP’s implementation. States and Union Territories coming on board would ensure a seamless transition for students migrating to different universities, allowing them to transfer credits smoothly — a long-term vision of the National Credit Framework under NEP 2020, sources said.

During the review, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NEP had made considerable progress in just four years, stressed the importance of education in the mother tongue and all Indian languages, urged States and the Centre to work was a unit to replicate best practices across the board.

In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur stated that it would start offering its B.Tech programme in both Hindi and English, and two sections would be identified based on preferences for lectures in either language.

“The institute has further mentioned that the courses will be taught in both languages by the same instructor to ensure the same rigour,” said Ravi Ginger, Assistant Registrar, Office of Academic Affairs at IIT-Jodhpur.

Related Topics

education / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.