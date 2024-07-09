Centre reviews implementation of NEP 2020, prepares 5-year action plan

The Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday began a two-day meeting to review the progress of the National Education Policy’s implementation in States and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), various State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the main aim of the meeting was to review NEP 2020, its implementation and the alignment of the Ministry’s flagship schemes such as the Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, PM Poshan, ULLAS and others. The meeting would help develop an NEP roadmap for the coming years, he added.

Mr. Kumar said that discussions would be held on a five-year action plan, a 100-day action plan, the progress of infrastructure and civil works, ICT and Smart classrooms under Samagra Shiksha, the status/setting up of Vidya Samiksha Kendras and 200 educational channels finalisation of data for Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) for 2023-24, District Institutes of Education and Training, upgradation as Centers of Excellenceneed for tobacco control and implementation of Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (TOFEI) guidelines in schools, and best practices.

Official sources told The Hindu that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha might come on board to partake in the PM SHRI school programme under NEP by mid-July. However, Delhi, West Bengal and Punjab were still at loggerheads with the Centre over various facets of NEP’s implementation. States and Union Territories coming on board would ensure a seamless transition for students migrating to different universities, allowing them to transfer credits smoothly — a long-term vision of the National Credit Framework under NEP 2020, sources said.

During the review, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NEP had made considerable progress in just four years, stressed the importance of education in the mother tongue and all Indian languages, urged States and the Centre to work was a unit to replicate best practices across the board.

In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur stated that it would start offering its B.Tech programme in both Hindi and English, and two sections would be identified based on preferences for lectures in either language.

“The institute has further mentioned that the courses will be taught in both languages by the same instructor to ensure the same rigour,” said Ravi Ginger, Assistant Registrar, Office of Academic Affairs at IIT-Jodhpur.