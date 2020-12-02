Centre plans to teach professional courses in mother tongue

No language will be imposed on any student: Education Minister.

The Centre is drafting a road map to ensure that students of medicine, engineering, law and other professional programmes can study in their own mother tongue, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, after a meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Mr. Nishank emphasised that no language will be imposed on any student, said the statement. However, enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of English language, it added.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare will head a task force to prepare the road map for imparting technical education in the mother tongue. The task force will submit its report within a month after taking into consideration suggestions from various stakeholders.

The high-level meeting on NEP implementation was also attended by directors of the Indian Institutes of Technology and other senior academicians.