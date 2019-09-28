Celluloid dreams

As a student of the visual science or arts, the world is your oyster, for, the global film industry is an economic powerhouse where a trained and dynamic film pro can find positions matched to his/her skills and future goals.

For those aspiring to pursue a career in film making, the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam, an establishment under the Government of Kerala, is inviting applications for admission to its postgraduate diploma programmes in scriptwriting and direction, editing, cinematography, audiography, animation and visual effects and diploma in acting.

Course details

The duration of the postgraduate diploma programme is three years, while that of the diploma programme is two years. Those who have passed an undergraduate degree can apply for the PGD programme, while the minimum eligibility for admission to the diploma courses is class XII.

The number of seats for each programme is fixed at 10. An applicant can apply for only one programme of his/her choice at a time.

Those eligible will undergo a two-stage screening. The first is a preliminary entrance exam and those who are shortlisted will be called for an orientation programme and interview. The entrance exam will be held at the selected venues of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, and major cities such as Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Admission to the course will be based on the performance in the orientation programme and interview. The application fee for general candidates is ₹2,000/- and for SC/ST candidates it is ₹1,000/-, which can be remitted online along with online application.

Candidates should complete all the stages of submission as per the time schedule. For details visit www.krnnivsa.edu.in