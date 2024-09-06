ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE launches its first regional office outside India, in Dubai

Updated - September 06, 2024 03:16 pm IST

ANI

BSE Regional Office, Dubai and Consult General of India, Dubai, organized an orientation and interaction session for CBSE-affiliated schools in Dubai on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. 78 schools from Dubai and Northern Emirates participated in this session. | Picture credit: Official twitter page of Consul General of India in Dubai

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its first Regional Office (RO) and Centre of Excellence (CoE) outside India, situated in Dubai. The milestone was marked with a special orientation session on Teachers' Day between CBSE officials, representatives from the Indian Mission in Dubai, and principals from 78 schools across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The session provided a platform to discuss the new office's goals, scope, and its expected impact on the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the opening of the CBSE RO & CoE in Dubai on February 13, 2024, during his visit to the UAE, and operations of this office officially commenced on July 2, 2024, at the Consulate General of India, Dubai, UAE.

During the orientation, Dr. Ram Shankar, Director of CBSE RO & CoE in Dubai, presented a detailed overview of CBSE's mission in the region. He highlighted the board's key objectives, particularly its role in promoting learning outcome-based education and fostering new dimensions in teaching.

He emphasised that CBSE would adopt a model focussing on outcome-based learning and offer subjects at multiple levels to meet varying student capabilities. The board will also promote art-integrated learning and health education as part of a more holistic educational approach, alongside the introduction of new skill subjects aligned with global educational trends.

The CBSE Regional Office is also engaged in a series of assessment reforms designed to make education more competency-based and student-friendly. This includes the implementation of case-based and competency-focused questions, strengthening internal assessments, and developing Annual Pedagogical Plans. The board also aims to promote experiential learning through innovative methods such as sports, storytelling, and toy-based learning.

The new regional office in Dubai will play a crucial role in overseeing examinations in the region. The Centre of Excellence will focus on in-service teacher training, equipping educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to stay ahead of educational innovations and global teaching methodologies.

In his address, the Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, emphasised the importance of this new development, stating, "The Centre for Excellence will empower teachers with cutting-edge training, enabling them to stay updated on best practices and innovative technologies.

