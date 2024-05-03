May 03, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/) for the latest updates regarding the result declaration date and time.

This year, CBSE introduced changes to the assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 exams, with a focus on competency-based questions. In Class 10, half of the questions (50%) tested competencies through formats like MCQs, case-based questions, and source-based integrated questions. This is an increase from 40% in the previous year. Objective questions were exclusively MCQs, carrying 20% weightage. Short answer and long answer type questions saw a reduced weightage of 30%, down from 40% previously.

Similar changes were implemented in Class 12 exams. Here, 40% of the questions were competency-based, following similar formats as Class 10. Objective questions remained MCQs with a 20% weightage, while short answer and long answer type questions had a weightage of 40%, reduced from 50% in the previous year. These changes aim to align assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, promoting a more progressive approach.

Check results through website

The following CBSE websites can be used to access to the results page:

Once released, students can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The schools will automatically get their entire schools results on email IDs registered with the board, according to a press release by the CBSE.

Through mobile application

Students can also mobile applications to check CBSE results, according to the press release.

UMANG mobile platform can be used to view results. The application is available on android, iOS and windows based smart phones.

Android users can also use the DigiResults mobile application to get their results.

The DigiLocker application can be used to view the students’ marksheets.

Through SMS

Students can also receive their results by getting an SMS on their mobile phone.

To avail this facility, class 10 students have to send an SMS on 7738299899 in the following format: cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <center number>.

Similarly, class 12 students have to send an SMS on 7738299899 in the following format: cbse12 <roll number> <school number> <center number>.

Through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

CBSE Results can also be accessed through an interactive voice response system using the telephone number of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Students can call on 011 - 24300699 to get their results through IVRS.

Following the result declaration, schools will inform students when they can collect their printed marksheets.

The marksheet will encompass essential details like students’ names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, total grades, and other pertinent data.

Board exams twice a year?

The Ministry of Education has requested CBSE to explore conducting board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session onwards.