May 03, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 3 announced that the results of the 2023-24 Class 10 and 12 board exams, will likely be declared after May 20. A statement to this effect can be found on their website.

Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/) for the latest updates regarding the result declaration date and time.

Check results through website

The following CBSE websites can be used to access to the results page:

Once released, students can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The schools will automatically get their entire schools results on email IDs registered with the board, according to a press release by the CBSE.

CBSE dismisses fake notice

Earlier on May 1, the CBSE had dismissed a “fake notice”, that had been circulated online, with the claim that the results will be announced on May 1.

